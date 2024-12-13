Political Winds: Bayrou's Bold Bid to Navigate France's Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Francois Bayrou as the country's fourth prime minister of 2024, amidst a political crisis that has seen two government changes in six months.

Bayrou, a veteran centrist and Macron ally, faces the challenge of passing a crucial budget law for 2024 while dealing with opposition in a fragmented parliament. His task is further complicated by his close association with the unpopular Macron.

While the far-right National Rally refrains from a no-confidence motion for now, the left shows mixed reactions, with some factions ready to oppose Bayrou if their concerns are not addressed. France's political turbulence has impacted borrowing costs and cast doubt on Macron's second term.

