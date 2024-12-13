Left Menu

Stealth Jet Collaboration: Global Combat Air Programme Takes Flight

Britain, Italy, and Japan are forming a joint company to develop an advanced stealth jet, marking a pivotal step for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP). This comes amid heightened tensions worldwide and aims to replace aging jets. Saudi Arabia may join the project, which involves BAE, Leonardo, and JAIEC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:17 IST
Stealth Jet Collaboration: Global Combat Air Programme Takes Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain, Italy, and Japan are advancing in defense collaboration with a plan to establish a joint company focused on developing an advanced stealth jet. This move signifies a major milestone for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), amidst increasing global tensions.

The deal aims to succeed aging aircraft models, with the new entity headquartered in Britain. Each of the three nations involved will have equal stakes in the company, showcasing an unprecedented level of cooperation in defense capabilities.

Discussion of possible participation by other countries, including Saudi Arabia, indicates an openness to expand the project's scope. This initiative aligns with a broader European trend towards upscale defense strategies in a complex international environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024