Stealth Jet Collaboration: Global Combat Air Programme Takes Flight

Britain, Italy, and Japan are advancing in defense collaboration with a plan to establish a joint company focused on developing an advanced stealth jet. This move signifies a major milestone for the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), amidst increasing global tensions.

The deal aims to succeed aging aircraft models, with the new entity headquartered in Britain. Each of the three nations involved will have equal stakes in the company, showcasing an unprecedented level of cooperation in defense capabilities.

Discussion of possible participation by other countries, including Saudi Arabia, indicates an openness to expand the project's scope. This initiative aligns with a broader European trend towards upscale defense strategies in a complex international environment.

