Left Menu

BJP's Role in Upholding SC/ST Reservation

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal emphasized that SC/ST reservations would have ended without his party's leadership, crediting BJP's constitutional contributions. He criticized opposition members for not attending parliamentary sessions, highlighting how BJP extended reservation till 2030, while others prioritize electoral politics over constitutional duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:12 IST
BJP's Role in Upholding SC/ST Reservation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent Lok Sabha discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', BJP MP Jagdambika Pal asserted that SC/ST reservation policies in India would have faltered without BJP's governance at the Centre.

Addressing the two-day debate, Pal criticized opposition MPs for allegedly neglecting their constitutional responsibilities. He accused them of prioritizing visits to Hathras and Sambhal over attending parliamentary sessions. His remarks highlighted the BJP government's move to extend SC/ST reservations till 2030, emphasizing the party's commitment to protecting Indian laws.

Pal's comments followed Congress leaders' attempts to visit victims' families in recent high-profile cases, a move denied by Uttar Pradesh authorities. He argued that the opposition focuses more on electoral gains and less on actual governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024