BJP's Role in Upholding SC/ST Reservation

In a recent Lok Sabha discussion on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', BJP MP Jagdambika Pal asserted that SC/ST reservation policies in India would have faltered without BJP's governance at the Centre.

Addressing the two-day debate, Pal criticized opposition MPs for allegedly neglecting their constitutional responsibilities. He accused them of prioritizing visits to Hathras and Sambhal over attending parliamentary sessions. His remarks highlighted the BJP government's move to extend SC/ST reservations till 2030, emphasizing the party's commitment to protecting Indian laws.

Pal's comments followed Congress leaders' attempts to visit victims' families in recent high-profile cases, a move denied by Uttar Pradesh authorities. He argued that the opposition focuses more on electoral gains and less on actual governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)