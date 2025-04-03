Left Menu

United Front: Opposition's Strategy Against BJP

CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat discusses the role of the Congress as the largest opposition party and calls for secular parties to unite against the BJP-led government. Despite criticisms of the Congress, the focus remains on establishing a strong, united platform to isolate and defeat the BJP.

Brinda Karat, a prominent leader of the CPI(M), has raised concerns about the Congress party's role as India's largest opposition party. She spoke about the need for secular parties to unify in their effort to counter the influence of the BJP-led central government.

Karat emphasized that while the Congress should play a significant role, criticisms remain as the party represents India's ruling classes whose support has largely shifted to the BJP. However, with its status as the largest secular party, Karat believes Congress's participation is vital for a united political front.

The CPI(M) advocates for a wider, united platform of secular parties to challenge the BJP-RSS. Karat highlighted past collaborations within the INDIA bloc during state elections and emphasized the ongoing commitment to fighting Hindutva ideologies collectively.

