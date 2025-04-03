United Front: Opposition's Strategy Against BJP

Brinda Karat, a prominent leader of the CPI(M), has raised concerns about the Congress party's role as India's largest opposition party. She spoke about the need for secular parties to unify in their effort to counter the influence of the BJP-led central government.

Karat emphasized that while the Congress should play a significant role, criticisms remain as the party represents India's ruling classes whose support has largely shifted to the BJP. However, with its status as the largest secular party, Karat believes Congress's participation is vital for a united political front.

The CPI(M) advocates for a wider, united platform of secular parties to challenge the BJP-RSS. Karat highlighted past collaborations within the INDIA bloc during state elections and emphasized the ongoing commitment to fighting Hindutva ideologies collectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)