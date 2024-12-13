Left Menu

Pawar Unity Calls Echo as NCP Factions Face Pressure to Reconcile

Sunanda Pawar, mother of MLA Rohit Pawar, stresses the need for unity between the rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, amid ongoing political tensions in Maharashtra. She emphasizes the strength of a united family and echoes party workers' sentiments for reconciliation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 13-12-2024 21:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sunanda Pawar, the mother of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar, has underscored the pressing need for the party's rival factions to unite. Her call for unity comes as political tensions continue to simmer between the groups led by veteran Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Addressing the media, Sunanda Pawar highlighted the sentiments of both the public and party workers, who wish to see the factions reconcile for greater strength. Emphasizing the strength in family unity, she recalled decades of togetherness within the Pawar family despite political divides that saw the party split last July.

Despite a significant electoral rivalry, recent family gatherings, including a birthday celebration for Sharad Pawar, have sparked hopes for reconciliation. Both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, however, must now decide if a potential reunification aligns with their respective political visions and party strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

