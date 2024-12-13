Pawar Unity Calls Echo as NCP Factions Face Pressure to Reconcile

Sunanda Pawar, the mother of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar, has underscored the pressing need for the party's rival factions to unite. Her call for unity comes as political tensions continue to simmer between the groups led by veteran Sharad Pawar and his nephew, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar.

Addressing the media, Sunanda Pawar highlighted the sentiments of both the public and party workers, who wish to see the factions reconcile for greater strength. Emphasizing the strength in family unity, she recalled decades of togetherness within the Pawar family despite political divides that saw the party split last July.

Despite a significant electoral rivalry, recent family gatherings, including a birthday celebration for Sharad Pawar, have sparked hopes for reconciliation. Both Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar, however, must now decide if a potential reunification aligns with their respective political visions and party strategies.

