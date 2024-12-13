Congressional Pressure Mounts: TikTok's Divestment Deadline

Amid growing security concerns, U.S. legislators are increasing pressure on tech giants Alphabet and Apple to prepare for the possible removal of TikTok from their app stores by January 19.

This development follows a federal appeals court's decision upholding a law that mandates ByteDance, the Chinese company behind TikTok, to either divest its U.S. operations or face a nationwide ban.

Urging swift action, Representatives John Moolenaar and Raja Krishnamoorthi emphasized TikTok's divestiture as a crucial step in safeguarding U.S. national security and protecting the privacy of its 170 million American users.

(With inputs from agencies.)