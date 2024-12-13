Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Haryana MP's Remarks on Farmers' Agitation

BJP MP Ram Chander Jangra's claims linking the 2021 farmers' agitation in Haryana to a rise in drug use and missing women have sparked backlash. Farmer leaders criticized his remarks as defamatory, demanding evidence or an apology. Jangra later clarified, denying any intent to blame farmers.

A storm has stirred in Haryana as BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra's comments alleging drug proliferation and missing women post-2021 farmers' agitation have drawn ire. Jangra claimed drugs spread in villages after Punjab-based addicts set up networks during the protest.

He also noted that approximately 700 women went missing during the stir, a claim farmer leaders refuted, demanding evidence or an apology from Jangra. They accused him of defaming the farmers and questioned his silence on these issues until now.

Jangra, under fire, clarified his statements were not directed at farmers but intended to highlight the adverse impacts of the agitation. Meanwhile, criticism mounts as farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher demands BJP expel Jangra for his unsubstantiated allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

