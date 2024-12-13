Left Menu

High-Profile Charges Unveiled: Imran Khan and PTI Leaders Face Murder Allegations

A murder case implicates Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan, his wife, and senior party leaders in the deaths of Rangers soldiers during a protest. They are accused of orchestrating the incident and inciting public unrest against security forces. This adds to Khan's legal challenges post his no-confidence vote ousting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 13-12-2024 22:58 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 22:58 IST
Imran Khan, former Prime Minister of Pakistan and founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), along with his wife Bushra Bibi and several senior party leaders, faces a murder case linked to the deaths of paramilitary Rangers during a protest.

The incident, which reportedly occurred in Islamabad, involved a vehicle allegedly driven by a PTI supporter that killed three Rangers and injured another. The alleged conspiracy was said to have been planned in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, where Khan is currently detained.

A First Information Report (FIR) filed by a Rangers official suggests that Khan orchestrated the killing of Rangers personnel, with assistance from his wife and senior PTI members. Meetings supposedly held in jail strategized these plans, aimed at inciting public agitation against military forces.

