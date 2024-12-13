Francois Bayrou: Navigating the Political Himalaya of France
Francois Bayrou steps in as France's new Prime Minister, tasked by President Macron to address the nation's fiscal challenges amid political instability. Facing a divided parliament and skeptical opposition, Bayrou aims to pass critical budget laws, while the nation deals with climbing borrowing costs and political discord.
Francois Bayrou has been appointed France's new Prime Minister by President Emmanuel Macron, making him the fourth to hold the position in 2024. Given the 'Himalaya' of a challenge, Bayrou's main focus is reducing the country's significant deficit while navigating a contentious parliament.
The new prime minister's proximity to the unpopular Macron and the rowdy legislature that ousted his predecessor, Michel Barnier, presents immediate challenges in passing essential budget laws. Bayrou, a centrist ally, must address France's fiscal issues amidst political unrest that threatens Macron's second term.
Opposition reactions are mixed; the Socialists refuse to join Bayrou's coalition, while far-left factions push for his removal. Bayrou's past as justice minister in 2017, where he resigned amid controversy, adds a layer of scrutiny as he attempts to stabilize France's economic and political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
