Parliamentary Clash: Moitra Accuses Rijiju of Intimidation

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra accuses Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju of intimidation in Lok Sabha, brings issue to Inter-Parliamentary Union. Moitra's remarks on judge B H Loya's death led to uproar as Rijiju warns her of repercussions. Moitra criticizes BJP for allegedly silencing dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 23:46 IST
Parliamentary Clash: Moitra Accuses Rijiju of Intimidation
Mahua Moitra
  • Country:
  • India

In a contentious parliamentary session, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has accused Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju of threatening her, raising concerns of gender harassment. Moitra claims Rijiju's intimidation occurred in breach of parliamentary rules.

Following the incident, Moitra reported the matter to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, alleging continued harassment. Despite assurances from Speaker Om Birla to have Rijiju's words expunged, no tangible action has been taken so far.

The altercation erupted during a debate on the Indian Constitution's 75th anniversary. Moitra's comments on the death of judge B H Loya, deemed controversial, prompted Rijiju to warn of parliamentary repercussions, accusing her of revisiting a Supreme Court-settled issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

