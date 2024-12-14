Unity in Diversity: Syria's New Dawn Post-Assad

In Latakia, a port city in northwestern Syria, thousands congregated for weekly prayers and a rally on Friday, calling for national unity under the newly formed government. Formerly a bastion of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, clerics urged citizens to embrace the new leadership.

The rally resonated with chants of "Freedom forever despite Assad" as the Syrian rebels, who overthrew Assad's decades-long rule, promised a more inclusive future under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The new administration's anthem, a symbol of the rebels' aspirations, played alongside Syria's newly adopted flag.

Sunnis and Alawites spoke in favor of unity, urging Syrians to reunite and support the nascent government. Despite uncertainties, especially for minorities, religious leaders emphasized the importance of national cohesiveness for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)