Unity in Diversity: Syria's New Dawn Post-Assad
Thousands gathered in Latakia, Syria, to celebrate national unity under a new government following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad. Clerics urged peace and returning Syrians to embrace the inclusive leadership of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. Influential voices called for solidarity among Syrians of all faiths in the country's uncertain future.
In Latakia, a port city in northwestern Syria, thousands congregated for weekly prayers and a rally on Friday, calling for national unity under the newly formed government. Formerly a bastion of ousted President Bashar al-Assad, clerics urged citizens to embrace the new leadership.
The rally resonated with chants of "Freedom forever despite Assad" as the Syrian rebels, who overthrew Assad's decades-long rule, promised a more inclusive future under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The new administration's anthem, a symbol of the rebels' aspirations, played alongside Syria's newly adopted flag.
Sunnis and Alawites spoke in favor of unity, urging Syrians to reunite and support the nascent government. Despite uncertainties, especially for minorities, religious leaders emphasized the importance of national cohesiveness for future generations.
