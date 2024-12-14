Left Menu

Future Leaders of the Sky: Navigating the Path of Honour in the IAF

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh addressed graduating cadets at the Air Force Academy, emphasizing their vital role in the Indian Air Force. He encouraged them to uphold the IAF's values and traditions while preparing to take on leadership roles. The ceremony included conferring the President’s Commission on trainees.

Updated: 14-12-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 11:16 IST
Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the Chief of Air Staff, addressed graduating cadets at the Air Force Academy on Saturday. He emphasized the importance of upholding the ethos, traditions, and honour of the Indian Air Force (IAF) as they embark on their challenging yet honourable careers.

Singh, who acted as the reviewing officer for the Combined Passing Out Parade, highlighted the crucial roles these officers will play, whether airborne or on the ground. He urged the newly commissioned officers to become future leaders and commanders with the responsibility serving as a motivating factor, rather than a burden.

The commissioning ceremony for the 214th Course witnessed the conferring of the President's Commission on graduating trainees, marking a significant milestone in their careers. The event also celebrated the first batch of Weapon Systems Branch officers being inducted into the IAF, alongside the presentation of 'Wings' and 'Brevets' to personnel from the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and international allies.

