South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon Impeached

South Korea's parliament has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol following his controversial martial law declaration. The National Assembly voted 204-85 in favor of the motion. Yoon's presidential duties have been suspended pending a Constitutional Court decision, which has 180 days to determine his fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 14-12-2024 13:42 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 13:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a historic move, South Korea's parliament has voted to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol. The decision comes on the heels of a controversial martial law declaration by Yoon, sparking intense political debate throughout the nation.

The National Assembly passed the impeachment motion with a decisive 204-85 vote. As a result, Yoon's presidential powers and duties will be temporarily suspended pending a thorough review by the Constitutional Court.

The court now faces the task of deciding within 180 days whether to dismiss Yoon or reinstate his powers. Should the court uphold the impeachment, a national election will follow within 60 days to choose a new leader.

