South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon Impeached

In a significant political development, South Korea's parliament has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges linked to his controversial move to impose martial law, as reported by media outlets.

The country's Constitutional Court is now tasked with deciding whether President Yoon should be permanently removed from office.

With the submission of the impeachment declaration, President Yoon's powers have been suspended, appointing Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the acting head of the nation for now.

