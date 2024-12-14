Left Menu

South Korea's Political Turmoil: President Yoon Impeached

South Korea's parliament has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his attempt to impose martial law. The Constitutional Court will decide his fate. In the meantime, his powers have been suspended, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo stepping in as the acting president.

Updated: 14-12-2024 14:57 IST
In a significant political development, South Korea's parliament has impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on charges linked to his controversial move to impose martial law, as reported by media outlets.

The country's Constitutional Court is now tasked with deciding whether President Yoon should be permanently removed from office.

With the submission of the impeachment declaration, President Yoon's powers have been suspended, appointing Prime Minister Han Duck-soo as the acting head of the nation for now.

