Political Tension Rises as Delhi's Crime Rates Spark Accusations

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva criticizes AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal for diverting focus from local issues by highlighting law and order concerns. Kejriwal, citing surging crime rates, has urged Home Minister Amit Shah to address the city's safety challenges ahead of upcoming elections, accusing the government of losing control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:04 IST
BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of rising political tensions, Delhi BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva has condemned Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly diverting attention from pressing local issues. Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of using law and order concerns to shift focus from the alleged corruption, poorly maintained roads, and inadequate water supply that Delhi residents face. His comments follow Kejriwal's appeal to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for addressing the deteriorating security condition in the national capital.

Sachdeva asserted, "As elections approach, AAP realizes their shaky ground. The crucial issues are AAP's corruption and Delhi's crumbling infrastructure. Instead, Kejriwal is fixating on law discussions he previously mocked. The electorate will respond to AAP's tactics." Sachdeva further questioned Kejriwal's past inaction during an incident involving misconduct towards a woman MP in his presence.

Arvind Kejriwal's letter to Amit Shah raised alarm over Delhi's reputation as 'crime capital.' Highlighting alarming statistics, Kejriwal pointed to high rankings in crimes against women and murder, escalating extortion activities, bomb threats, and a staggering rise in drug-related offenses. He stresses the need for urgent government intervention, blaming the BJP for the situation. AAP has consistently demanded parliamentary discussion on worsening safety, echoing citizens' fears.

(With inputs from agencies.)

