Left Menu

Political Turbulence in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Battle

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces political turmoil after being impeached by the opposition-led parliament over a controversial martial law attempt. The Constitutional Court will decide his fate within six months. Prime Minister Han Duck-soo assumes acting presidency with Yoon's powers suspended, sparking mass protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:40 IST
Political Turbulence in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Battle

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached by the opposition-led parliament, raising questions about his political future. This comes in the wake of his controversial attempt to impose martial law, a move that left the nation in shock.

The Constitutional Court is set to decide on Yoon's removal from office within the next six months. In the interim, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has taken over as acting president, while Yoon remains in office with suspended powers. This situation places South Korea in a state of political uncertainty.

Yoon's impeachment is the second of its kind in South Korea, following the removal of Park Geun-hye in 2017. As tension mounts, protests continue to sweep the nation, with supporters and detractors of Yoon clashing in the streets, and calls for early elections growing louder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024