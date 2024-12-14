Political Turbulence in South Korea: Yoon Suk Yeol's Impeachment Battle

In a dramatic turn of events, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has been impeached by the opposition-led parliament, raising questions about his political future. This comes in the wake of his controversial attempt to impose martial law, a move that left the nation in shock.

The Constitutional Court is set to decide on Yoon's removal from office within the next six months. In the interim, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has taken over as acting president, while Yoon remains in office with suspended powers. This situation places South Korea in a state of political uncertainty.

Yoon's impeachment is the second of its kind in South Korea, following the removal of Park Geun-hye in 2017. As tension mounts, protests continue to sweep the nation, with supporters and detractors of Yoon clashing in the streets, and calls for early elections growing louder.

