Tarigami’s Stance: One Nation, One Election Endangers India's Federal Structure
Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami criticised the Centre's move for 'one nation, one election', citing it as detrimental to India's federal structure and cultural diversity. He urged the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and expressed concern over centralizing power, fearing it could harm democratic values.
- Country:
- India
Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami voiced strong opposition against the Centre's 'one nation, one election' policy on Saturday, arguing it threatens the fabric of the 'idea of India' and jeopardizes its federal structure.
He urged all political entities to oppose what he termed as an 'anti-people' decision, while also expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Tarigami criticized the dual-power system, urging the Centre to honor the regional mandate.
Tarigami underscored India's diversity, emphasizing its role in bolstering the country's democratic structure. He urged vigilance against the central power's unifying slogans, highlighting potential threats to regional autonomy and representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Modi Accuses Opposition of Undermining Democracy
Sikkim Gears Up for a Historic 50th Statehood Day Celebration
Diksha Diwas: Commemorating the Catalyst of Telangana's Statehood Journey
Democracy being disreputed because of Election Commission's "sycophancy": Congress' Bhai Jagtap
Democracy's Spectacle: Dhankhar Critiques Rajya Sabha Disruptions