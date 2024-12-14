Left Menu

Tarigami’s Stance: One Nation, One Election Endangers India's Federal Structure

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami criticised the Centre's move for 'one nation, one election', citing it as detrimental to India's federal structure and cultural diversity. He urged the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and expressed concern over centralizing power, fearing it could harm democratic values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:56 IST
Tarigami’s Stance: One Nation, One Election Endangers India's Federal Structure
Tarigami
  • Country:
  • India

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami voiced strong opposition against the Centre's 'one nation, one election' policy on Saturday, arguing it threatens the fabric of the 'idea of India' and jeopardizes its federal structure.

He urged all political entities to oppose what he termed as an 'anti-people' decision, while also expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Tarigami criticized the dual-power system, urging the Centre to honor the regional mandate.

Tarigami underscored India's diversity, emphasizing its role in bolstering the country's democratic structure. He urged vigilance against the central power's unifying slogans, highlighting potential threats to regional autonomy and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024