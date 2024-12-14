Tarigami’s Stance: One Nation, One Election Endangers India's Federal Structure

Senior CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami voiced strong opposition against the Centre's 'one nation, one election' policy on Saturday, arguing it threatens the fabric of the 'idea of India' and jeopardizes its federal structure.

He urged all political entities to oppose what he termed as an 'anti-people' decision, while also expressing dissatisfaction over the delay in restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. Tarigami criticized the dual-power system, urging the Centre to honor the regional mandate.

Tarigami underscored India's diversity, emphasizing its role in bolstering the country's democratic structure. He urged vigilance against the central power's unifying slogans, highlighting potential threats to regional autonomy and representation.

