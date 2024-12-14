Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha Speech Sparks BJP Mockery

During a recent session in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi delivered a speech that led to giggles and mockery from members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). With references ranging from spiritual 'tapasya' to legendary figures in the Mahabharat, the speech provided fodder for ridicule.

BJP spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra, along with the party's IT chief Amit Malviya, took to social media platform X to lampoon Gandhi. They highlighted several points from his address, including his interpretation of Eklavya's age and thumb sacrifice, attributing such knowledge to George Soros.

Amid the laughter, Gandhi's critique of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar and his jabs at the BJP for allegedly mocking the Indian Constitution's defenders further intensified the session's theatricality, reinforcing his reputation as the 'king of bloopers,' according to party critics.

(With inputs from agencies.)