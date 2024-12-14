Tragic Loss in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Political Allegations

In a deeply tragic event, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached out to the children of Manoj and Neha Parmar, a couple who committed suicide in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh. The couple left a suicide note alleging harassment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and BJP leaders.

Congress state chief Jitu Patwari met with the children in Ashta, as the emotional note went viral on social media. The note implored Rahul Gandhi and other Congress officials to care for their children, emphasizing their distress linked to alleged pressure from the ED to have their children join the BJP.

The ongoing ED investigation, tied to a bank fraud case involving the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme, has added a layer of complexity to the political dynamics between Congress and BJP, with searches conducted in Sehore and Indore uncovering incriminating documents.

(With inputs from agencies.)