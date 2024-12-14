Tragic Loss in Madhya Pradesh Sparks Political Allegations
Rahul Gandhi connected with the children of a Madhya Pradesh couple who died by suicide, accusing the Enforcement Directorate and BJP leaders of harassment. Their suicide note urged Gandhi and Congress leaders to support their children. ED's investigation continues amidst political tension.
- Country:
- India
In a deeply tragic event, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached out to the children of Manoj and Neha Parmar, a couple who committed suicide in Sehore district, Madhya Pradesh. The couple left a suicide note alleging harassment by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and BJP leaders.
Congress state chief Jitu Patwari met with the children in Ashta, as the emotional note went viral on social media. The note implored Rahul Gandhi and other Congress officials to care for their children, emphasizing their distress linked to alleged pressure from the ED to have their children join the BJP.
The ongoing ED investigation, tied to a bank fraud case involving the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme, has added a layer of complexity to the political dynamics between Congress and BJP, with searches conducted in Sehore and Indore uncovering incriminating documents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Horrific Crime in Ambulance Shocks Madhya Pradesh
Congress Demands Inquiry into Adani Allegations Amid Global Scrutiny
Madhya Pradesh Woos German Investors with Business-Friendly Reforms
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Fosters Economic Synergy with Germany
Teen Raped in Ambulance Sparks Outrage in Madhya Pradesh