Congress Launches Campaign to Abolish EVMs for Ballot Papers

A signature campaign led by the Latur unit of the Congress has been initiated to champion the removal of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), advocating a return to traditional ballot papers for future elections.

Titled 'Remove EVM, Save Democracy,' the campaign was launched at Sanvidan Chowk, with party leaders emphasizing the need for changes following recent election results.

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, despite expectations, faced a significant defeat against the ruling Mahayuti, which secured 230 out of 288 assembly seats, while the MVA only won 46.

(With inputs from agencies.)