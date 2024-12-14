Left Menu

Congress Launches Campaign to Abolish EVMs for Ballot Papers

The Congress's Latur unit kickstarted a signature campaign advocating for the elimination of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), proposing a return to ballot papers. The initiative, named 'Remove EVM, Save Democracy,' comes in response to the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi's defeat by the ruling Mahayuti in Maharashtra's recent elections.

A signature campaign led by the Latur unit of the Congress has been initiated to champion the removal of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), advocating a return to traditional ballot papers for future elections.

Titled 'Remove EVM, Save Democracy,' the campaign was launched at Sanvidan Chowk, with party leaders emphasizing the need for changes following recent election results.

The Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, despite expectations, faced a significant defeat against the ruling Mahayuti, which secured 230 out of 288 assembly seats, while the MVA only won 46.

