Modi's 11 Resolutions: Shaping India's Future

During a parliamentary session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced 11 resolutions intended to become guiding principles for India's future. Among these, he stressed upholding current reservations for marginalized communities while opposing religion-based quotas. Modi cited historical decisions by the Constituent Assembly, accusing Congress of using promise-based politics.

Modi's propositions include eradicating dynastic politics, enhancing meritocracy, and maintaining a firm stance against corruption. These resolutions, he noted, are tailored to foster a stronger and more inclusive nation, underscoring a collective commitment to constitutional values as crucial for national advancement.

However, opposition voices, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, dismissed the resolutions as superficial. Yadav criticized them as rhetorical, similar to previous unmet promises about doubling farm incomes and job creation. Despite political pushback, Modi emphasized unity and development, urging adherence to duties for individual and national growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)