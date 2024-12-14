Left Menu

BJP Criticizes AAP's Honorarium Announcement as 'Deception'

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticizes AAP's announcement of a Rs 2,100 monthly honorarium for Delhi women, calling it deceptive. He questions why a similar promise remains unfulfilled in Punjab, despite AAP's election commitment. Sachdeva urges Punjab's chief minister to clarify the status of the promised allowance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 22:30 IST
BJP Criticizes AAP's Honorarium Announcement as 'Deception'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has labeled the AAP's recent promise of a Rs 2,100 monthly honorarium for women in Delhi as deceptive, questioning the absence of similar actions in Punjab.

Sachdeva addressed a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, highlighting pre-election commitments made by AAP, including a Rs 1,000 monthly allowance promise for women. The BJP leader urged Mann to confirm whether this allowance is being disbursed and to clarify any existing plans for its implementation.

Sachdeva's remarks follow AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna in Delhi. Kejriwal assured that the honorarium would increase to Rs 2,100 once AAP retains power in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024