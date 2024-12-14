BJP Criticizes AAP's Honorarium Announcement as 'Deception'

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has labeled the AAP's recent promise of a Rs 2,100 monthly honorarium for women in Delhi as deceptive, questioning the absence of similar actions in Punjab.

Sachdeva addressed a letter to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, highlighting pre-election commitments made by AAP, including a Rs 1,000 monthly allowance promise for women. The BJP leader urged Mann to confirm whether this allowance is being disbursed and to clarify any existing plans for its implementation.

Sachdeva's remarks follow AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna in Delhi. Kejriwal assured that the honorarium would increase to Rs 2,100 once AAP retains power in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)