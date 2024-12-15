Alliance Dynamics: South Korea's Political Shift

In a decisive turn of events for South Korean politics, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo has taken on the role of acting president following the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol. This political shift comes after a dramatic impeachment vote in parliament.

Han assured the public and international allies of the continuity in South Korea's foreign and security policies. In a recent phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden, Han emphasized the ongoing stability of the South Korea-U.S. alliance.

The Biden Administration reaffirmed its commitment to the steadfast U.S.-South Korea partnership, with promises to enhance trilateral cooperation involving Japan, keeping diplomatic relations strong amidst the country's internal changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)