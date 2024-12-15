South Korea Seeks Stability Amid Leadership Crisis

South Korea is navigating turbulent political waters after President Yoon Suk Yeol faced impeachment over a martial law attempt, thrusting acting president Han Duck-soo into the spotlight. Han reached out to reassure allies, including the U.S., and vowed continuity in foreign and security policies.

South Korea's main opposition party, opting to prioritize national stability over further political strife, decided against impeaching Han, who has stepped into the presidential role under constitutional provisions. Economic and diplomatic stakeholders remain alert as the Constitutional Court deliberates Yoon's future.

The financial markets saw optimism with a rally in shares, fueled by perceptions of political stabilization. However, underlying economic challenges persist, prompting calls for dialogue between government and parliament to explore solutions, including a potential supplementary budget to bolster public finances and avert energy shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)