Congress Accuses Modi of Obsession with Nehru Amidst Political Tensions

On Sunday, the Congress took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that his alleged fixation on defaming Jawaharlal Nehru is part of a broader model of minimal democratic governance. This critique came on the heels of Modi's recent comments during a debate on India's constitutional journey.

According to Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, the Prime Minister's frequent references to Nehru serve as a distraction from Modi's own shortcomings and the pressing challenges he faces, which remain unaddressed. Ramesh drew on Voltaire to underline his point, suggesting that Nehru's specter is invoked to mask Modi's governance failures.

In a sharp retort, Modi had previously accused Congress of diluting the Constitution in pursuit of power. This war of words underscores the political friction between the parties, with each vying for control over historical narratives and interpretations of progress since 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)