Left Menu

AAP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections with Final Candidate List

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced its final list of 38 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, with Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi contesting from New Delhi and Kalkaji constituencies, respectively. The party aims for a third consecutive term, having won 62 out of 70 seats in 2020.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 13:47 IST
AAP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections with Final Candidate List
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February, with Arvind Kejriwal contesting from the New Delhi constituency. Chief Minister Atishi is once again vying for the Kalkaji seat.

The party is aiming for a third consecutive term in the national capital and has fielded its senior leaders in their respective constituencies. Notable candidates include Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash, Gopal Rai from Babarpur, and Imran Hussain from Ballimaran.

In the previous election of 2020, the AAP clinched a remarkable victory by securing 62 of the 70 seats, affirming its stronghold in Delhi's political landscape. The upcoming elections will test the party's governance model and its appeal to voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024