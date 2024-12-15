AAP Gears Up for Delhi Assembly Elections with Final Candidate List

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February, with Arvind Kejriwal contesting from the New Delhi constituency. Chief Minister Atishi is once again vying for the Kalkaji seat.

The party is aiming for a third consecutive term in the national capital and has fielded its senior leaders in their respective constituencies. Notable candidates include Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash, Gopal Rai from Babarpur, and Imran Hussain from Ballimaran.

In the previous election of 2020, the AAP clinched a remarkable victory by securing 62 of the 70 seats, affirming its stronghold in Delhi's political landscape. The upcoming elections will test the party's governance model and its appeal to voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)