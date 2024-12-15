AAP Unveils Final Candidates for Delhi Elections 2025

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday unveiled its fourth and final list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Elections 2025. A total of 38 candidates have been announced, with the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, set to contest from New Delhi, marking his continued influence in the region.

Among other prominent candidates, Chief Minister Atishi will vie for the Kalkaji constituency, while Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai have been fielded from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively. The list also sees Satyendra Kumar Jain standing from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, and several other widely recognized names.

Additionally, the list introduces two new candidates, while retaining 36 incumbents. In a notable political shift, former BJP member Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife joined AAP and have been fielded in key constituencies. With this strategic lineup, AAP aims to replicate its success from 2020, when it secured 62 out of 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)