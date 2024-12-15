Left Menu

AAP Unveils Final Candidates for Delhi Elections 2025

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Elections 2025. Key figures like Arvind Kejriwal will contest from New Delhi. The list includes familiar faces and introduces new candidates, aiming to continue AAP's success from the 2020 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:13 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:13 IST
AAP Unveils Final Candidates for Delhi Elections 2025
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday unveiled its fourth and final list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Elections 2025. A total of 38 candidates have been announced, with the party's national convener, Arvind Kejriwal, set to contest from New Delhi, marking his continued influence in the region.

Among other prominent candidates, Chief Minister Atishi will vie for the Kalkaji constituency, while Ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Gopal Rai have been fielded from Greater Kailash and Babarpur, respectively. The list also sees Satyendra Kumar Jain standing from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, and several other widely recognized names.

Additionally, the list introduces two new candidates, while retaining 36 incumbents. In a notable political shift, former BJP member Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife joined AAP and have been fielded in key constituencies. With this strategic lineup, AAP aims to replicate its success from 2020, when it secured 62 out of 70 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing African Healthcare Systems Through Digital Health Data Innovation

The Multiplier Effect: Why Firm Size is Key to Public Investment Success in Peru

Honduras VAT Reform Reduces Tax Burden but Fails to Boost Firm Performance

Addressing Poverty and Inequality in El Salvador: Strategies for Sustainable Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024