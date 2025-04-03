Heist Foiled: Advocate Among Three Arrested in Greater Kailash Robbery

In a significant breakthrough, Jammu police have apprehended three individuals, including an advocate, in connection with a brazen robbery at a jewellery shop in Greater Kailash.

The suspects, inspired by a 2023 Delhi heist, executed a plan to loot valuables at knifepoint. The mastermind, identified as advocate Rahul Sharma along with accomplices Sunil Sharma and Tushar Kumar, were arrested following a rigorous police investigation.

Authorities formed a special investigation team to solve the case, utilizing advanced technology and intelligence. Some stolen jewellery was recovered, and police have urged local shopkeepers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)