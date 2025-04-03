Heist Foiled: Advocate Among Three Arrested in Greater Kailash Robbery
Three people, including an advocate, were arrested for a robbery at a jewellery shop in Jammu's Greater Kailash area. Inspired by a previous heist, the accused looted gold and cash at knifepoint. Police efforts led to their arrest and recovery of some stolen items.
- Country:
- India
In a significant breakthrough, Jammu police have apprehended three individuals, including an advocate, in connection with a brazen robbery at a jewellery shop in Greater Kailash.
The suspects, inspired by a 2023 Delhi heist, executed a plan to loot valuables at knifepoint. The mastermind, identified as advocate Rahul Sharma along with accomplices Sunil Sharma and Tushar Kumar, were arrested following a rigorous police investigation.
Authorities formed a special investigation team to solve the case, utilizing advanced technology and intelligence. Some stolen jewellery was recovered, and police have urged local shopkeepers to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- robbery
- jewellery
- Greater Kailash
- Jammu
- advocate
- arrest
- heist
- police
- SSP Joginder Singh
- security
ALSO READ
FBI Whistleblower Arrest: Agent Johnathan Buma Charged with Leaking Classified Info
Trump Advocates Rate Cuts as Tariffs Impact Economy
Turmoil in Turkey: Mayor's Arrest Sparks Political Conflict
FBI Agent Arrested for Leaks Amid Accusations of Political Bias
Sukhbir Badal Criticizes Punjab Government Over Farmer Arrests