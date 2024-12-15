Left Menu

Debate Heats Up Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

India's controversial 'One Nation, One Election' proposal gains traction as Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat supports it, citing cost and time efficiency. However, opposition leaders raise concerns about federalism and democratic implications, demanding further scrutiny before its Parliamentary introduction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:51 IST
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has voiced his support for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, emphasizing it as essential to reduce time and financial waste caused by frequent elections. He argued that simultaneous elections could enhance development, a call resonating with public demand, according to Shekhawat's remarks to ANI.

Despite the support from the ruling BJP-led NDA alliance, the proposal has faced sharp criticism from opposition parties. Concerns were raised about its feasibility and impact on federalism. Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh questioned the governance void should a state government collapse mid-term, highlighting potential challenges.

Another Congress MP, Jairam Ramesh, called for the proposal to be examined by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, arguing it undermines democracy. The bill, approved by the Union Cabinet and slated for Parliamentary discussion, has initiated a contentious debate between government and opposition, with significant implications for India's electoral framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

