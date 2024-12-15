Modi Pays Tribute to India's 'Iron Man'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his death anniversary, hailing him as an enduring source of inspiration for India's unity and development. Modi praised Patel's contributions as both deputy prime minister and home minister, ensuring the country's progress towards unity and integrity.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, marking his death anniversary with a solemn tribute on Sunday. Modi celebrated Patel's enduring legacy as a pivotal figure in India's history.
Labelled as the nation's 'Iron Man', the late former deputy prime minister and home minister, Sardar Patel, remains an iconic inspiration for India's citizens. His strong stance and leadership are credited with fostering national unity and integrity.
Modi reiterated Patel's vision for a progressive and developed India, urging the people to draw inspiration from his work and dedication. He emphasized that Patel's ideals continue to guide the nation towards a unified and prosperous future.
