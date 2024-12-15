Left Menu

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Urges Peace Talks with Afghan Taliban

Ali Amin Gandapur, Chief Minister of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, advocates for peace talks with the Afghan Taliban to ensure regional security. He criticizes the federal government's inaction and highlights the sacrifices made by local forces. Gandapur warns of more protests for Imran Khan's release and PTI's electoral mandate restoration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 15-12-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressed the necessity of peace negotiations with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, emphasizing it as the sole avenue for ensuring regional security.

He criticized the federal government's lack of concrete steps towards initiating these discussions, despite claims of intent.

Gandapur pointed out the sacrifices made by local security forces and condemned the current government's focus on dismantling PTI instead of addressing regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

