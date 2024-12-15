Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Urges Peace Talks with Afghan Taliban

Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stressed the necessity of peace negotiations with the Taliban government in Afghanistan, emphasizing it as the sole avenue for ensuring regional security.

He criticized the federal government's lack of concrete steps towards initiating these discussions, despite claims of intent.

Gandapur pointed out the sacrifices made by local security forces and condemned the current government's focus on dismantling PTI instead of addressing regional issues.

