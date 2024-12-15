Maharashtra Opposition Denounces Government Over Multiple Issues

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra has launched a fierce critique of the state government, targeting its approach to key issues such as farmers' challenges, economic concerns, and employment shortages. In a press briefing, MVA leaders, including those from Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress, announced their decision to boycott a customary tea party scheduled before the winter legislative session.

Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve accused the government of theatrics by limiting the session to only six days, restricting opportunities for meaningful debate on pressing issues affecting the state's citizens, including the plight of farmers and law enforcement mishaps, such as the sarpanch's alleged murder.

Congress's Vijay Waddetiwar criticized the government's economic management as the state struggles with debt, rising farmer suicides, and youth unemployment. In response, MVA leaders demanded critical policy discussions and resolutions, asserting unified opposition to the ruling party's policies and practices.

