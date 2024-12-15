Lula's Swift Recovery: Brazil's President Bounces Back

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has been discharged from the hospital after successfully undergoing surgery to address a brain bleed. The 79-year-old leader made a public appearance at a press conference, showcasing his stable recovery.

According to Lula's medical team, the surgery was successful, and he will be able to walk and conduct meetings as he recuperates at his residence in Sao Paolo until Thursday.

Doctors have advised against international travel at this time, though they have cleared him to visit the country's capital, Brasilia, pending positive results in subsequent medical examinations.

