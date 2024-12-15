Left Menu

Maharashtra's New Cabinet Ministers Sworn In Amid Mahayuti's Commanding Victory

Uday Samant, a Shiv Sena leader, was sworn in as a cabinet minister, pledging allegiance to Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies. The unified Mahayuti government, comprising BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, has faced criticism for cabinet delays but celebrates a sweeping electoral victory with 235 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:15 IST
Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Uday Samant, a prominent Shiv Sena leader, was formally inducted as a cabinet minister on Sunday. He vowed to work steadfastly under the guidance of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, advancing the Mahayuti government's agenda in Maharashtra. "We are committed to serving the public and maintaining unity," stated Samant.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur, witnessed leaders of the Mahayuti alliance taking their oaths as new cabinet ministers. The coalition includes members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena. Noteworthy figures such as Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Ashish Shelar, and Pankaja Munde joined the ranks, alongside Shiv Sena's Shambhuraj Desai and NCP's Dhananjay Munde, among others.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan officiated the ceremony with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputies in attendance. This cabinet expansion, occurring over two weeks after the initial swearing-in of Fadnavis and his deputies, responded to overdue expectations amidst opposition criticism. The Mahayuti coalition had previously celebrated its triumph in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, seizing 235 seats in a decisive victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

