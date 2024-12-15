Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: New Ministers Vow Development and Dedication

In Maharashtra's recent cabinet expansion, newly sworn-in ministers, including BJP's Nitesh Rane and Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat, emphasized development and dedicated public service. The Mahayuti alliance aims for smooth governance under Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis. The cabinet, announced after a delay, includes leaders from BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:25 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:25 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: New Ministers Vow Development and Dedication
BJP leader Nitesh Rane (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Maharashtra cabinet has seen the induction of several new ministers, with leaders from BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP taking key positions. BJP's Nitesh Rane expressed his gratitude for the ministerial role and pledged to contribute to the state's progress, emphasizing his aspirations as a young Hindutva activist.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Shirsat, fresh from being sworn in, celebrated the moment as a result of four decades of hard work and promised unwavering dedication to Maharashtra's citizens. He acknowledged Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's merit-based approach to ministerial tenures, applauding it as a means to incentivize performance.

Shiv Sena's Uday Samant affirmed commitment to the Mahayuti government's initiatives. The ceremony at Raj Bhavan in Nagpur showcased the political might of the Mahayuti alliance, which includes BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena, marking a new chapter of governance in Maharashtra, after a delay faced with opposition criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

