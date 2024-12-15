Left Menu

Aadhav Arjuna's Bold Exit: A Step Towards Continued Equality

Aadhav Arjuna, son-in-law of lottery mogul Santiago Martin and suspended leader of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, has decided to resign from the party. Arjuna chose to quit to avoid any further division, though he pledged to continue pursuing equality and democracy. His decision aligns with his stance against the ruling DMK's policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 15-12-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aadhav Arjuna, the suspended leader of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and son-in-law of lottery mogul Santiago Martin, announced his resignation from the party on Sunday. His decision comes after a six-month suspension, which was a result of controversial remarks he made that sparked political discourse.

In a letter addressed to VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan, Arjuna expressed his concern over his evolving views becoming subjects of debate, potentially causing a rift within the party. Despite parting ways, Arjuna remains committed to his mission for equality and democracy, thanking the VCK, its leader, and members for their support.

Arjuna's exit occurs against the backdrop of his criticism of the ruling DMK and his comments on sharing power in upcoming elections. He emphasized his dedication to the marginalized while aligning with actor Vijay in opposition to the DMK's policies. He underscored his commitment to the VCK's ideology despite the differences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

