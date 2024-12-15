Left Menu

South Korea on Edge: Political Strife Amid President's Impeachment

South Korea's political landscape is in turmoil following the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol over a failed martial law attempt. Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung proposes cooperative governance to stabilize the nation. The Constitutional Court’s pending decision could lead to a national election if Yoon is ousted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 15-12-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 23:07 IST
South Korea on Edge: Political Strife Amid President's Impeachment
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's political scene is embroiled in chaos after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, stemming from an unsuccessful martial law declaration. The move has detained diplomatic efforts and stirred financial markets.

Opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung of the Liberal Democratic Party, has extended an olive branch to the government, urging the Constitutional Court to quickly finalize Yoon's impeachment and calling for a policy cooperation council to stabilize state affairs.

While Yoon's powers remain suspended, acting President Han Duck-soo reassures international communities of stability. Amidst investigations into Yoon supporting rebellion allegations, a special prosecutor's independent probe is on the horizon, following a new law by the National Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024