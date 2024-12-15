South Korea on Edge: Political Strife Amid President's Impeachment

South Korea's political scene is embroiled in chaos after the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, stemming from an unsuccessful martial law declaration. The move has detained diplomatic efforts and stirred financial markets.

Opposition leader, Lee Jae-myung of the Liberal Democratic Party, has extended an olive branch to the government, urging the Constitutional Court to quickly finalize Yoon's impeachment and calling for a policy cooperation council to stabilize state affairs.

While Yoon's powers remain suspended, acting President Han Duck-soo reassures international communities of stability. Amidst investigations into Yoon supporting rebellion allegations, a special prosecutor's independent probe is on the horizon, following a new law by the National Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)