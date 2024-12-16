Chancellor's Gamble: Germany Edges Towards Unstable Election Waters

Chancellor Olaf Scholz is taking a significant step by urging Germany's parliament to express no confidence in him, aiming to set the stage for early elections. This move follows the collapse of his government after the Free Democrats' exit from the coalition.

Germany faces a deep economic crisis, and the current Social Democrats and Greens coalition lacks a parliamentary majority. Scholz outlined potential measures to garner opposition support, from tax cuts to enhanced child benefits.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has agreed to early elections on February 23. The outcome of the vote remains uncertain, with political maneuvers likely to determine the country's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)