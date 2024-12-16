Bitcoin Skyrockets: Trump Eyes Strategic Crypto Reserve

In a landmark move, Bitcoin surged past $106,000 early Monday, driven by remarks from President-elect Donald Trump, who revealed plans to establish a U.S. bitcoin strategic reserve akin to the country's oil reserves.

This statement sent shockwaves through the cryptocurrency market, propelling Bitcoin to an all-time high of $106,533 and settling at $105,688. As the market eyes the $110,000 mark, analysts, including Tony Sycamore from IG, note that the anticipated pullback has yet to materialize due to the invigorated confidence in the crypto arena.

Beyond the United States, Russia and other nations contemplate their cryptocurrency reserves, as traditional reserve currencies like the U.S. dollar face scrutiny over political influences. Despite skepticism from figures like Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who questions Bitcoin's volatility, the digital currency's latest surge since Trump's election is indisputable.

