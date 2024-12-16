South Korean Political Shake-Up: Han Dong-hoon Resigns Amidst Controversy

In a surprising move, Han Dong-hoon, the leader of South Korea's ruling party, announced his resignation on Monday. This decision comes in the wake of internal party discord following his calls for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

Han expressed no remorse for his stance, which drew significant backlash from party members and highlighted growing divisions within the ranks. This development marks a pivotal moment in the country's political scene, with potential implications for future leadership dynamics.

The resignation underscores the challenges facing South Korea's ruling party as it navigates complex political waters. Observers will be closely watching to see how this upheaval affects both domestic politics and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)