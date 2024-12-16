Left Menu

South Korean Political Shake-Up: Han Dong-hoon Resigns Amidst Controversy

Han Dong-hoon, leader of South Korea's ruling party, announced his resignation, citing no regret after facing backlash for urging President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment. His decision to step down highlights tensions within the party and poses questions about the country's political landscape moving forward.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-12-2024 07:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 07:14 IST
South Korean Political Shake-Up: Han Dong-hoon Resigns Amidst Controversy
Han Dong-hoon
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a surprising move, Han Dong-hoon, the leader of South Korea's ruling party, announced his resignation on Monday. This decision comes in the wake of internal party discord following his calls for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment.

Han expressed no remorse for his stance, which drew significant backlash from party members and highlighted growing divisions within the ranks. This development marks a pivotal moment in the country's political scene, with potential implications for future leadership dynamics.

The resignation underscores the challenges facing South Korea's ruling party as it navigates complex political waters. Observers will be closely watching to see how this upheaval affects both domestic politics and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024