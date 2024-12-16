Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios to be Announced in 2 Days, Assures Shiv Sena Leader

Amidst swirling speculation, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant affirmed that cabinet portfolios within the Maharashtra government will be announced in two days, eliminating concerns of any delays. Samant emphasized this during a press briefing, following the recent swearing-in of Mahayuti leaders as ministers.

Tensions rose as NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal expressed dissatisfaction over exclusion from a ministerial role, yet Samant downplayed it as a familial issue, reassuring that senior leaders such as Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis would resolve the matter amicably.

The commencement of the Maharashtra assembly's winter session, focusing on Vidarbha's development and the state's overall growth, further sets the stage for the introduction of new ministers and legislative agenda. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis plans to table 20 bills during this session, reinforcing the administration's commitment to dynamic governance and balanced progress outlined in 'Mission Prosperous Maharashtra'.

