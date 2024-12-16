Left Menu

Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios to be Announced in 2 Days, Assures Shiv Sena Leader

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant has confirmed that Maharashtra's cabinet portfolios will be allocated within two days, dismissing any notions of delay. As the assembly's winter session kicks off, the focus remains on Vidarbha's development. Deputy CMs highlight 'Mission Prosperous Maharashtra' and balanced development goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:33 IST
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios to be Announced in 2 Days, Assures Shiv Sena Leader
Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst swirling speculation, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant affirmed that cabinet portfolios within the Maharashtra government will be announced in two days, eliminating concerns of any delays. Samant emphasized this during a press briefing, following the recent swearing-in of Mahayuti leaders as ministers.

Tensions rose as NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal expressed dissatisfaction over exclusion from a ministerial role, yet Samant downplayed it as a familial issue, reassuring that senior leaders such as Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar, and Devendra Fadnavis would resolve the matter amicably.

The commencement of the Maharashtra assembly's winter session, focusing on Vidarbha's development and the state's overall growth, further sets the stage for the introduction of new ministers and legislative agenda. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis plans to table 20 bills during this session, reinforcing the administration's commitment to dynamic governance and balanced progress outlined in 'Mission Prosperous Maharashtra'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024