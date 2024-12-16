Germany's Parliament Faces Pivotal Vote Amid Economic Turmoil
Chancellor Olaf Scholz seeks a no-confidence declaration from Germany's parliament to trigger early elections after his coalition's collapse threatens governance amid economic crisis. With legislative support uncertain, Scholz may resign if unintentionally backed by far-right votes, paving the way for new elections.
In a move signaling Germany's turbulent political landscape, Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to urge parliament to express no confidence in him, setting the stage for early elections following his coalition's collapse.
The unexpected exit of the Free Democrats from the government alliance has left Scholz's Social Democrats and the Greens without a majority during a critical economic downturn.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has pledged to dissolve parliament pending Monday's vote outcome, with early elections scheduled for February 23. Scholz has proposed economic relief measures to gain legislative support amid the uncertainty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
