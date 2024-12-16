Tributes Pour in for JMM Leader Vijay Kumar Singh

Vijay Kumar Singh, a prominent leader of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), passed away at a private hospital in Dumka on Monday morning after a prolonged illness. He was 78.

Singh was a notable figure in the JMM, serving as general secretary of the party's central committee and the chief convenor for the Santhal Parganas division. As an advocate, Singh was respected and had a significant impact on the party's direction in the region.

A large number of mourners gathered at his residence in Kumharpada to pay their respects. Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed his deep sorrow over the loss, calling Singh a pivotal member of the JMM family and a personal mentor. The JMM community extends its condolences to Singh's family during this difficult time.

(With inputs from agencies.)