BJP to Bet on Fresh Faces for Delhi Assembly Elections
The BJP is preparing to introduce a significant number of new faces in the Delhi Assembly elections slated for early next year. The party aims to challenge the dominant AAP, focusing on winnability. Stage is set for key meetings post-Parliament session, with final candidate announcements expected soon.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the Delhi Assembly elections with plans to introduce a host of new candidates, signaling a strategic shift to challenge the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to party leaders, the candidates' list is expected by the end of this month.
Meanwhile, the AAP has already released its complete list of candidates for all 70 constituencies, and the Congress has announced 21 candidates. The final decision on BJP's contenders will occur after the current Parliament session concludes.
The BJP aims to capitalize on fresh faces with strong community connections, including women and young aspirants. With the party's previous assembly performances lagging behind its Lok Sabha results, BJP hopes to gain greater traction this time around with a refreshed roster of candidates.
