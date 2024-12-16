High Tensions in Uttar Pradesh: A Leadership Showdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, accusing them of ignoring the deaths of 209 Hindus in Sambhal since 1947 due to communal violence. He underlined his administration's success in drastically reducing riots in the state since 2017.

Responding to demands from the Samajwadi Party and Congress to discuss recent communal violence, Adityanath highlighted the opposition's failure to acknowledge the historical tensions in Sambhal, where riots have been recorded since the late 1940s. He referenced data from the National Crime Records Bureau to support his claims of reduced communal tensions under his leadership.

The Chief Minister also recalled violent incidents in Sambhal, blaming opposition parties for creating a tense atmosphere. With the recent BJP-led alliance's electoral success, Adityanath criticized calls of electoral malpractice, seeing it as disrespect to the winning candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)