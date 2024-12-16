Left Menu

High Tensions in Uttar Pradesh: A Leadership Showdown

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for not acknowledging the communal violence in Sambhal, which has reportedly resulted in 209 Hindu deaths since 1947. He cited a significant reduction in communal riots under his tenure and accused political opponents of misrepresenting facts to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:54 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:54 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on opposition parties, accusing them of ignoring the deaths of 209 Hindus in Sambhal since 1947 due to communal violence. He underlined his administration's success in drastically reducing riots in the state since 2017.

Responding to demands from the Samajwadi Party and Congress to discuss recent communal violence, Adityanath highlighted the opposition's failure to acknowledge the historical tensions in Sambhal, where riots have been recorded since the late 1940s. He referenced data from the National Crime Records Bureau to support his claims of reduced communal tensions under his leadership.

The Chief Minister also recalled violent incidents in Sambhal, blaming opposition parties for creating a tense atmosphere. With the recent BJP-led alliance's electoral success, Adityanath criticized calls of electoral malpractice, seeing it as disrespect to the winning candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

