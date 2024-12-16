Kejriwal Ramps Up Women's Campaign for 2025 Delhi Election

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of Aam Aadmi Party, has intensified his outreach to women voters in the lead-up to the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

On Monday, during a padayatra in the Badarpur constituency, Kejriwal referenced a survey suggesting 60% of Delhi's women are AAP supporters and urged the remaining 40% to join. He expressed, ''There must be some shortcoming in my penance that 40 per cent of women are not voting for me.''

The AAP leader announced the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna, promising Rs 1,000 monthly for women in Delhi, with a future increase to Rs 2,100. Kejriwal accused BJP and its MLA of stalling development in Badarpur and vowed project completion under AAP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)