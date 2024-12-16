Left Menu

Kejriwal Ramps Up Women's Campaign for 2025 Delhi Election

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP leader, intensifies election efforts targeting women ahead of the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections. Highlighting his government's welfare initiatives and blaming the BJP for stalled projects, he seeks to win over the remaining 40% of female voters who are not supporting AAP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 19:59 IST
Kejriwal Ramps Up Women's Campaign for 2025 Delhi Election
election
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief of Aam Aadmi Party, has intensified his outreach to women voters in the lead-up to the February 2025 Delhi Assembly elections.

On Monday, during a padayatra in the Badarpur constituency, Kejriwal referenced a survey suggesting 60% of Delhi's women are AAP supporters and urged the remaining 40% to join. He expressed, ''There must be some shortcoming in my penance that 40 per cent of women are not voting for me.''

The AAP leader announced the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna, promising Rs 1,000 monthly for women in Delhi, with a future increase to Rs 2,100. Kejriwal accused BJP and its MLA of stalling development in Badarpur and vowed project completion under AAP governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024