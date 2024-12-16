Left Menu

New Rajya Sabha MPs Take Oath, Ushering Fresh Leadership

Six newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including key figures like Rekha Sharma and Sana Sathish Babu, took their oaths on Monday. The induction includes members from BJP and TDP, representing states such as Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal. The event was presided over by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

On Monday, six newly elected Rajya Sabha MPs, including noted figures like former National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma and industrialist Sana Sathish Babu, officially took their oaths as members of India's Upper House of Parliament. The ceremony marked the addition of fresh leadership within the legislative body.

Representing different states, BJP's Sharma and Telugu Desam Party's (TDP) Babu were elected unopposed from Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. This election took place last week and highlighted the smooth political process in their respective regions.

Further adding to the MPs' roster were TDP's Beeda Mastan Rao and BJP's Ryaga Krishnaiah, both from Andhra Pradesh. Additionally, BJP's Sujeet Kumar and TMC's Ritabrata Banerjee, elected from West Bengal, took the oath. Following their induction, the new MPs signed the members' register and shared pleasantries with Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, signaling a fresh start and potential changes on the parliamentary floor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

