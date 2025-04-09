Andhra Pradesh's Revenue Ambitions: A Strategic Move by CM Naidu

In a decisive push to strengthen Andhra Pradesh's economic framework, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed all revenue-generating departments to enhance their operations. The aim is to bolster the state's income, focusing on both identifying new revenue opportunities and sealing loopholes in existing collections.

Naidu emphasized the necessity of using cutting-edge technology, such as Artificial Intelligence, to detect tax evasion, ensuring more efficient and comprehensive tax collections. He highlighted the importance of these measures in achieving a fiscal target of Rs 1.37 lakh crore by FY26.

The Chief Minister also noted the encouraging rise in state revenue, observing improvements in GST, professional tax, and excise revenue. He credited the new excise policy with a 33% revenue boost, urging ongoing technological adoption to enhance efficiency in tax collection and other administrative functions.

