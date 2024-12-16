Political Tensions Rise in Delhi Amid Accusations and Criticisms

The political climate in Delhi intensifies as Virendra Sachdeva, President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the capital, launches a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Sachdeva accused Kejriwal of neglecting slum residents by allowing poor water quality and imposing unjust electricity bills.

In a video message, Sachdeva criticized Kejriwal for allegedly building wealth at the expense of Delhi residents, referencing the controversial 'Sheesh Mahal'. He further argued that corruption remains rampant under Kejriwal's administration, a claim vehemently opposed by the AAP leader.

Countering BJP's criticism, Kejriwal accused the central government, led by the BJP, of mismanaging law and order issues and contributing to inflation. Citing his padayatra in Badarpur, he insisted his government continues to provide essential services amid rising prices, while also defending slum dwellers from demolition threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)