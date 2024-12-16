Prince Feisal's Vision: Democratizing the IOC for a New Era

Prince Feisal Al Hussein of Jordan stresses the importance of a democratic International Olympic Committee (IOC) by encouraging member participation as he campaigns for the upcoming presidential election. His vision underscores a flexible approach to Olympic hosting, accommodating the impact of climate change on traditional schedules.

Feisal's campaign is rooted in three main principles: imagination, integrity, and inclusion. He strongly believes in candid communication and utilizing every IOC member's potential. Critics claim that past leadership under Thomas Bach centralized decision-making, which Feisal seeks to change by ensuring all voices are heard.

The election slated for March 2025 in Greece will see over 100 members voting. Feisal argues for adjusting the Games' traditional Northern Hemisphere hosting dates, enabling countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia to participate. His diverse background in Jordan's military and advocacy for sports development equips him for the challenges ahead.

